2121 N.westmoreland St

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington, VA 22213 East Falls Church
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
*Furnished Pricing Available
Community Amenities
Additional storage available * Bike storage * Business center Coffee and tea bar Conference room Controlled-access building Courtyard Electric car charging station Elevator Fitness center Furnished apartments available Garage guest parking * Grilling area Internet caf On-site retail Package receiving Pet friendly Recycling Parking garage * Short term leases available Wag! Preferred Partner Walk to metro Wi-Fi (in common areas)
9 ft. ceiling Breakfast bar Built-in bookcase Built-in desk Closet built-ins Den/ office Dual vanity Floor-to-ceiling windows Granite countertops Hardwood floors Nest thermostat Pantry Patio/ balcony Soaking tub Stainless steel appliances Stand-alone shower Tile backsplash Tile floors in kitchen/ bathroom Walk-in closet Washer and dryer Wood plank flooring
* Apartment amenities not available in every home. Community amenities may require an additional fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
