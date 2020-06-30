All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2121 N.westmoreland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2121 N.westmoreland St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2121 N.westmoreland St

2121 North Westmoreland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car charging
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
*Furnished Pricing Available

Community Amenities

Additional storage available *
Bike storage *
Business center
Coffee and tea bar
Conference room
Controlled-access building
Courtyard
Electric car charging station
Elevator
Fitness center
Furnished apartments available
Garage guest parking *
Grilling area
Internet caf
On-site retail
Package receiving
Pet friendly
Recycling
Parking garage *
Short term leases available
Wag! Preferred Partner
Walk to metro
Wi-Fi (in common areas)

Apartment Amenities

9 ft. ceiling
Breakfast bar
Built-in bookcase
Built-in desk
Closet built-ins
Den/ office
Dual vanity
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Granite countertops
Hardwood floors
Nest thermostat
Pantry
Patio/ balcony
Soaking tub
Stainless steel appliances
Stand-alone shower
Tile backsplash
Tile floors in kitchen/ bathroom
Walk-in closet
Washer and dryer
Wood plank flooring

* Apartment amenities not available in every home. Community amenities may require an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 N.westmoreland St have any available units?
2121 N.westmoreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 N.westmoreland St have?
Some of 2121 N.westmoreland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 N.westmoreland St currently offering any rent specials?
2121 N.westmoreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 N.westmoreland St pet-friendly?
No, 2121 N.westmoreland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2121 N.westmoreland St offer parking?
Yes, 2121 N.westmoreland St offers parking.
Does 2121 N.westmoreland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 N.westmoreland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 N.westmoreland St have a pool?
No, 2121 N.westmoreland St does not have a pool.
Does 2121 N.westmoreland St have accessible units?
No, 2121 N.westmoreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 N.westmoreland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 N.westmoreland St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University