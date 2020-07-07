All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2121 Columbia Pike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2121 Columbia Pike
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

2121 Columbia Pike

2121 Columbia Pike · (571) 999-7245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Penrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 810 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 717 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,215

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2121 Columbia Pike.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
business center
concierge
e-payments
online portal
2121 Columbia Pike provides you with everything today's discerning renters are looking for including unique apartment interiors with open-concept layouts and all the touches of home, unparalleled community amenities that you can enjoy just steps from your front door, and an acclaimed location less than three miles from the heart of Washington D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, permit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Columbia Pike have any available units?
2121 Columbia Pike has 8 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Columbia Pike have?
Some of 2121 Columbia Pike's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Columbia Pike currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Columbia Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Columbia Pike pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Columbia Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2121 Columbia Pike offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Columbia Pike offers parking.
Does 2121 Columbia Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Columbia Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Columbia Pike have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Columbia Pike has a pool.
Does 2121 Columbia Pike have accessible units?
No, 2121 Columbia Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Columbia Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Columbia Pike has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2121 Columbia Pike?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity