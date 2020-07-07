Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2121 Columbia Pike.
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
business center
concierge
e-payments
online portal
2121 Columbia Pike provides you with everything today's discerning renters are looking for including unique apartment interiors with open-concept layouts and all the touches of home, unparalleled community amenities that you can enjoy just steps from your front door, and an acclaimed location less than three miles from the heart of Washington D.C.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, permit.
