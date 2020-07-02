2110 S. Fillmore St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7a197e06a ---- Just renovated, everything is brand new: new kitchen, new bath, wood floors, and fresh paint. Open, modern living space with multiple options for a den or office. All utilities included, individual thermostat for lower level unit. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac backing to trees. Reserved parking by entrance. One mile to South Four Mile Run Park and Trails, close to Shirlington shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes to 395, Close to Pentagon, Crystal City, and Alexandria. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos