Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

2110 S. Fillmore St.

2110 S Fillmore St · No Longer Available
Location

2110 S Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7a197e06a ---- Just renovated, everything is brand new: new kitchen, new bath, wood floors, and fresh paint. Open, modern living space with multiple options for a den or office. All utilities included, individual thermostat for lower level unit. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac backing to trees. Reserved parking by entrance. One mile to South Four Mile Run Park and Trails, close to Shirlington shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes to 395, Close to Pentagon, Crystal City, and Alexandria. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 S. Fillmore St. have any available units?
2110 S. Fillmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 S. Fillmore St. have?
Some of 2110 S. Fillmore St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 S. Fillmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
2110 S. Fillmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 S. Fillmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 S. Fillmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 2110 S. Fillmore St. offer parking?
Yes, 2110 S. Fillmore St. offers parking.
Does 2110 S. Fillmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 S. Fillmore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 S. Fillmore St. have a pool?
No, 2110 S. Fillmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 2110 S. Fillmore St. have accessible units?
No, 2110 S. Fillmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 S. Fillmore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 S. Fillmore St. does not have units with dishwashers.

