Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2107 N SCOTT STREET
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:36 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2107 N SCOTT STREET
2107 North Scott Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
North Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2107 North Scott Street, Arlington, VA 22209
North Highland
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location 10 min walk to metro, Rosslyn, shops and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood, parking included, pet OK, long term at the same rate available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET have any available units?
2107 N SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2107 N SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2107 N SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 N SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 N SCOTT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2107 N SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 N SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 2107 N SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2107 N SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 N SCOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 N SCOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 N SCOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
