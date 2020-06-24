All apartments in Arlington
2101 N TAFT STREET

2101 North Taft Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 North Taft Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Great Location! Close to everything! Unit has a fireplace! Living Room features a beautiful cathedral ceiling with skylight. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Pets are case by case with a deposit. Community allows one small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 N TAFT STREET have any available units?
2101 N TAFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 N TAFT STREET have?
Some of 2101 N TAFT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 N TAFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2101 N TAFT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 N TAFT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 N TAFT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2101 N TAFT STREET offer parking?
No, 2101 N TAFT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2101 N TAFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 N TAFT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 N TAFT STREET have a pool?
No, 2101 N TAFT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2101 N TAFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2101 N TAFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 N TAFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 N TAFT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
