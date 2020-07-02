Rent Calculator
2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327
2100 Lee Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Arlington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
2100 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
4th floor studio faces pool and tennis courts , built in custom cabinets ,new hardwoods, balcony, washer/dryer in unit, freshly painted,professionally cleaned
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 have any available units?
2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 have?
Some of 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 pet-friendly?
No, 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 offer parking?
No, 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 does not offer parking.
Does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 has a pool.
Does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 have accessible units?
No, 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 LEE HIGHWAY 327 does not have units with dishwashers.
