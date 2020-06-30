All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:06 AM

2063 S GLEBE ROAD

2063 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

2063 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, well maintained townhouse off Glebe Road, close to 395 and Crystal City. Three levels with 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths and finished basement. Nice deck and patio with storage shed. Pets accepted on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
2063 S GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 2063 S GLEBE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 S GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2063 S GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 S GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 S GLEBE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2063 S GLEBE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 S GLEBE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2063 S GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2063 S GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 S GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 S GLEBE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

