Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated bungalow in the heart of Lyon Park available for rent, starting July 1. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath (2 full/2 half) jewel includes an inviting front porch, back deck, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large island, lovely backyard and 1 car garage. Walking distance to Clarendon and the metro and down the street from the Lyon Park Community Center & Park and Rockwell Park. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.