All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2045 N ABINGDON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2045 N ABINGDON STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

2045 N ABINGDON STREET

2045 North Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2045 North Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming two-level townhome on a cul-de-sac in desirable Arlington neighborhood. Large formal Dining Room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast room leading to a fenced rear patio. Two very large bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
2045 N ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 2045 N ABINGDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 N ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2045 N ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 N ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2045 N ABINGDON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
No, 2045 N ABINGDON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2045 N ABINGDON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 2045 N ABINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2045 N ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 N ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 N ABINGDON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University