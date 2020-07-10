2045 N ABINGDON STREET

2045 North Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22207 Glebewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming two-level townhome on a cul-de-sac in desirable Arlington neighborhood. Large formal Dining Room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast room leading to a fenced rear patio. Two very large bedrooms upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
