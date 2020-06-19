2028 N VERMONT STREET

Amenities
Available 5/1/2020! Electric, water, gas included in rent! Gorgeous 1 bedroom - 1 bath - 2nd floor condo in the heart of the Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington! Gleaming laminated floors. Granite counters. Updated kitchen and bath w/ceramic tile. 2 Spacious walk-in closets. Extra storage unit included. Perfect location short distance to shops and I-66. Community pool membership included. Laundry center in lower level. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets - considered case-by-case with $25/month pet rent.