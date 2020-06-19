2028 N VERMONT STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 5/1/2020! Electric, water, gas included in rent! Gorgeous 1 bedroom - 1 bath - 2nd floor condo in the heart of the Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington! Gleaming laminated floors. Granite counters. Updated kitchen and bath w/ceramic tile. 2 Spacious walk-in closets. Extra storage unit included. Perfect location short distance to shops and I-66. Community pool membership included. Laundry center in lower level. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets - considered case-by-case with $25/month pet rent.