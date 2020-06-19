All apartments in Arlington
2028 N VERMONT STREET

2028 North Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

2028 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 5/1/2020! Electric, water, gas included in rent! Gorgeous 1 bedroom - 1 bath - 2nd floor condo in the heart of the Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington! Gleaming laminated floors. Granite counters. Updated kitchen and bath w/ceramic tile. 2 Spacious walk-in closets. Extra storage unit included. Perfect location short distance to shops and I-66. Community pool membership included. Laundry center in lower level. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets - considered case-by-case with $25/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 N VERMONT STREET have any available units?
2028 N VERMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 N VERMONT STREET have?
Some of 2028 N VERMONT STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 N VERMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2028 N VERMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 N VERMONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 N VERMONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2028 N VERMONT STREET offer parking?
No, 2028 N VERMONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2028 N VERMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 N VERMONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 N VERMONT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2028 N VERMONT STREET has a pool.
Does 2028 N VERMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2028 N VERMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 N VERMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 N VERMONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
