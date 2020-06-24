Rent Calculator
2028 6TH STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2028 6TH STREET S
2028 6th Street South
·
Location
2028 6th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Updated townhome with garage, newer windows, new carpet, fresh paint.Free street parking and extra space in back in addition to garage.So close to Ft Meyers, Pentagon, DC. Sorry no pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2028 6TH STREET S have any available units?
2028 6TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2028 6TH STREET S have?
Some of 2028 6TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2028 6TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2028 6TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 6TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2028 6TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2028 6TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2028 6TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2028 6TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 6TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 6TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2028 6TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2028 6TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2028 6TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 6TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 6TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
