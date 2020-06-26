Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2009 N. DANIEL ST N
2009 N. DANIEL ST N
2009 North Daniel Street
No Longer Available
Location
2009 North Daniel Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N have any available units?
2009 N. DANIEL ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2009 N. DANIEL ST N currently offering any rent specials?
2009 N. DANIEL ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 N. DANIEL ST N pet-friendly?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N offer parking?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N does not offer parking.
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N have a pool?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N does not have a pool.
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N have accessible units?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 N. DANIEL ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 N. DANIEL ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
