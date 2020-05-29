All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2005 KEY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2005 KEY BOULEVARD
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2005 KEY BOULEVARD

2005 Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2005 Key Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous corner unit in desired Colonial Villages available immediately! Short walk to Courthouse Metro. Eat in kitchen, large closet, updated kitchen, SS appliances, brand new windows and tons of natural light!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2005 KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2005 KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2005 KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University