Arlington, VA
2005 KEY BOULEVARD
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

2005 KEY BOULEVARD

2005 Key Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Key Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous corner unit in desired Colonial Villages available immediately! Short walk to Courthouse Metro. Eat in kitchen, large closet, updated kitchen, SS appliances, brand new windows and tons of natural light!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2005 KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2005 KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2005 KEY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
