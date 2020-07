Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly coffee bar green community guest parking internet cafe lobby pool table

Discover room to live at 2001 Clarendon. From terraces and patios to rooftop pool and fitness center with Fitness On Demand, you will find generous space to enjoy every moment in your corner of Arlington. With the Court House Metro station just a block away and a myriad of shops and restaurants within walking distance, you are guaranteed to have plenty of room to roam whenever you want. FIND YOUR SPACE AT 2001 CLARENDON BLVD. Please call for an appointment today!