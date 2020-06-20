2001 15th 320

Amenities

Luxury Living 1 BD 1BA 4m Walk to Courthouse Metro



Move in Ready 1 Bedroom 1 Bath available for rent in Luxury Odyssey Building in Arlington, VA. High-End amenities & stunning rooftop views of DC & monuments. Just a few blocks from Courthouse Metro. Only THIS UNIT is available to rent currently for One Bedroom in the Entire Building. Unit is Freshly painted. Hardwood Floor in living room and brand new carpets in the Bedroom. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop with breakfast bar! Closet spaces including Walk in Closet and washer/dryer in unit. Premium amenities including Breathtaking view Rooftop Pool, Gorgeous lounge , meeting room, large fitness center, 24-hour concierge. Easy Access to Major Commuter Routes Such as RT 66, RT 50 and Minutes Away from Washington DC. Close to restaurants, stores & nightlife in Courthouse, Clarendon & Rosslyn. Water included. 1 Assigned Parking space in attached garage included. Condo approved a plan to plant new Trees and Plants outside. Nice landlord. Text (301) 524-5696 for inquiries.

No Pets Allowed



