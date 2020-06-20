All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2001 15th 320

2001 15th St N · (301) 524-5696
Location

2001 15th St N, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Living 1 BD 1BA 4m Walk to Courthouse Metro - Property Id: 280308

Move in Ready 1 Bedroom 1 Bath available for rent in Luxury Odyssey Building in Arlington, VA. High-End amenities & stunning rooftop views of DC & monuments. Just a few blocks from Courthouse Metro. Only THIS UNIT is available to rent currently for One Bedroom in the Entire Building. Unit is Freshly painted. Hardwood Floor in living room and brand new carpets in the Bedroom. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop with breakfast bar! Closet spaces including Walk in Closet and washer/dryer in unit. Premium amenities including Breathtaking view Rooftop Pool, Gorgeous lounge , meeting room, large fitness center, 24-hour concierge. Easy Access to Major Commuter Routes Such as RT 66, RT 50 and Minutes Away from Washington DC. Close to restaurants, stores & nightlife in Courthouse, Clarendon & Rosslyn. Water included. 1 Assigned Parking space in attached garage included. Condo approved a plan to plant new Trees and Plants outside. Nice landlord. Text (301) 524-5696 for inquiries.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280308
Property Id 280308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 15th 320 have any available units?
2001 15th 320 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 15th 320 have?
Some of 2001 15th 320's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 15th 320 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 15th 320 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 15th 320 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 15th 320 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2001 15th 320 offer parking?
Yes, 2001 15th 320 does offer parking.
Does 2001 15th 320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 15th 320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 15th 320 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 15th 320 has a pool.
Does 2001 15th 320 have accessible units?
No, 2001 15th 320 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 15th 320 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 15th 320 has units with dishwashers.
