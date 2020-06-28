This apartment at Columbia Crossing Apartments offers a renovated open kitchen with an eat-at breakfast bar. It features a great balcony and a washer/dryer in the unit. Please contact me if interested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1963 Columbia Pike have?
Some of 1963 Columbia Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Columbia Pike currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Columbia Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Columbia Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike offer parking?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike offers parking.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have a pool?
No, 1963 Columbia Pike does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have accessible units?
No, 1963 Columbia Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike has units with dishwashers.