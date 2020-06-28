1963 Columbia Pike

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One spacious bedroom apartment available now!



This apartment at Columbia Crossing Apartments offers a renovated open kitchen with an eat-at breakfast bar. It features a great balcony and a washer/dryer in the unit. Please contact me if interested.