Arlington, VA
1963 Columbia Pike
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:21 AM

1963 Columbia Pike

1963 Columbia Pike · No Longer Available
Arlington
Penrose
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1963 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One spacious bedroom apartment available now!

This apartment at Columbia Crossing Apartments offers a renovated open kitchen with an eat-at breakfast bar. It features a great balcony and a washer/dryer in the unit. Please contact me if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Columbia Pike have any available units?
1963 Columbia Pike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 Columbia Pike have?
Some of 1963 Columbia Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Columbia Pike currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Columbia Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Columbia Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike offer parking?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike offers parking.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have a pool?
No, 1963 Columbia Pike does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have accessible units?
No, 1963 Columbia Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Columbia Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Columbia Pike has units with dishwashers.
