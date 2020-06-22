1941 North Cameron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

Cozy unit that was just renovated! Features updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Remodeled Bathroom, recessed lighting as well as LVP flooring throughout. Quiet, concrete walls.

Building features private entrance to each unit, secure bike storage in rear of building, on site laundry facility, community courtyard with use of gas grills and outdoor tables, very friendly neighbors. Free off street parking.



Great location off of Lee Highway. Metro bus and ART bus stops only one block away. Convenient to I-66 and 495. Convenient to Ballston Metro, many North Arlington shops and restaurants!



No Move In fee!