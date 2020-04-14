1931 North Cameron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

Recently updated unit!



Quiet community with beautiful park like setting and friendly neighbors. Renovated unit features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and LVP flooring. Quiet, concrete walls.

Building features private entrance to each unit, secure bike storage in rear of building, on site laundry facility, community courtyard with use of gas grills and outdoor tables, very friendly neighbors. Free off street parking.



Great location off of Lee Highway. Metro bus and ART bus stops only one block away. Convenient to I-66 and 495. Convenient to Ballston Metro, many North Arlington shops and restaurants!



No Move In fee!