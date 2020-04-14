All apartments in Arlington
1931 North Cameron Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

1931 North Cameron Street

1931 North Cameron Street · (703) 919-1078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1931 North Cameron Street, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Recently updated unit!

Quiet community with beautiful park like setting and friendly neighbors. Renovated unit features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and LVP flooring. Quiet, concrete walls.
Building features private entrance to each unit, secure bike storage in rear of building, on site laundry facility, community courtyard with use of gas grills and outdoor tables, very friendly neighbors. Free off street parking.

Great location off of Lee Highway. Metro bus and ART bus stops only one block away. Convenient to I-66 and 495. Convenient to Ballston Metro, many North Arlington shops and restaurants!

No Move In fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 North Cameron Street have any available units?
1931 North Cameron Street has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 North Cameron Street have?
Some of 1931 North Cameron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 North Cameron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1931 North Cameron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 North Cameron Street pet-friendly?
No, 1931 North Cameron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1931 North Cameron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1931 North Cameron Street does offer parking.
Does 1931 North Cameron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 North Cameron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 North Cameron Street have a pool?
No, 1931 North Cameron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1931 North Cameron Street have accessible units?
No, 1931 North Cameron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 North Cameron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 North Cameron Street has units with dishwashers.
