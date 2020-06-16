All apartments in Arlington
1931 N WOODROW STREET
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

1931 N WOODROW STREET

1931 North Woodrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1931 North Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Lower level semi-furnished efficiency in detached home. Newly refinished bright space. Owner has sole use of upper two levels. Shared use of washer and dryer and yard. All utilities except internet included. Street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 N WOODROW STREET have any available units?
1931 N WOODROW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 N WOODROW STREET have?
Some of 1931 N WOODROW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 N WOODROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1931 N WOODROW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 N WOODROW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1931 N WOODROW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1931 N WOODROW STREET offer parking?
No, 1931 N WOODROW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1931 N WOODROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 N WOODROW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 N WOODROW STREET have a pool?
No, 1931 N WOODROW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1931 N WOODROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1931 N WOODROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 N WOODROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 N WOODROW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
