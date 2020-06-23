All apartments in Arlington
1931 N CLEVELAND STREET
1931 N CLEVELAND STREET

1931 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1931 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nicely appointed, large one bedroom condo unit located on the ground level. Easily walkable to Courthouse METRO station; a few steps from Lee Highway bus lines. Reserved parking space included in the rent. The cost of electric use is extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

