1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602.

Corner unit on the top floor with nice balcony in an unbeatable location. Recent updates include fresh paint, refreshed kitchen and bathroom, new lightings and new carpet. Close to everything including: Mom~s organic market, Trader Joes, Italian Store, Walgreen and Metro. Quick access to 66, 29 and DC. The unit comes with 1 assigned parking and a storage room on the lower level. No pet. Applicant annual income no less than 40 times of the monthly rent. Rent includes water and gas. Renter is responsible for electricity. Long-term lease preferred.