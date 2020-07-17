All apartments in Arlington
1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602
Location

1931 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Corner unit on the top floor with nice balcony in an unbeatable location. Recent updates include fresh paint, refreshed kitchen and bathroom, new lightings and new carpet. Close to everything including: Mom~s organic market, Trader Joes, Italian Store, Walgreen and Metro. Quick access to 66, 29 and DC. The unit comes with 1 assigned parking and a storage room on the lower level. No pet. Applicant annual income no less than 40 times of the monthly rent. Rent includes water and gas. Renter is responsible for electricity. Long-term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 have any available units?
1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 have?
Some of 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 currently offering any rent specials?
1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 pet-friendly?
No, 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 offer parking?
Yes, 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 offers parking.
Does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 have a pool?
No, 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 does not have a pool.
Does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 have accessible units?
No, 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 N CLEVELAND ST #602 has units with dishwashers.

