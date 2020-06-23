All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE

1919 North George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1919 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
CRAFTSMAN STYLE CHARMER! 3 level home, 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors, granite, GE stainless steel appliances, 9' ceilings, breakfast room, walkout finished basement with mud room, bedroom and bathroom. Master suite with seperate shower/whirlpool tub & with 2 closets. 2nd floor laundry, 1st floor office, front porch, rear deck, Hardiplank & stone exterior, stone fireplace, beamed clg built-ins. Glebe-Williamsburg-Yorktown Schools. Mins to Ballston Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have any available units?
1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have?
Some of 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University