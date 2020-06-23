1919 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE

Amenities
CRAFTSMAN STYLE CHARMER! 3 level home, 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors, granite, GE stainless steel appliances, 9' ceilings, breakfast room, walkout finished basement with mud room, bedroom and bathroom. Master suite with seperate shower/whirlpool tub & with 2 closets. 2nd floor laundry, 1st floor office, front porch, rear deck, Hardiplank & stone exterior, stone fireplace, beamed clg built-ins. Glebe-Williamsburg-Yorktown Schools. Mins to Ballston Metro.