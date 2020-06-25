All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1827 N UHLE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1827 N UHLE STREET
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

1827 N UHLE STREET

1827 North Uhle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1827 North Uhle Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Super convenient Colonial Village / Courthouse location. Two bedroom, two & 1/2 bath townhouse for rent, parking included. Half a mile to Courthouse shopping area and metro station. Next to Lee Highway and 66, 1 mile to Key Bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 N UHLE STREET have any available units?
1827 N UHLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1827 N UHLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1827 N UHLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 N UHLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1827 N UHLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1827 N UHLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1827 N UHLE STREET offers parking.
Does 1827 N UHLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 N UHLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 N UHLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1827 N UHLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1827 N UHLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1827 N UHLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 N UHLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 N UHLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 N UHLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 N UHLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University