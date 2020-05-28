1804 9th St S Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Located next to new tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball and a large dog park. The community is within a mile to the Pentagon, and next to shopping, bars, restaurants, grocery stores, farmers markets, and much more charm. There is a walking path to Clarendon located behind the home. The living space is light and inviting with recessed lights, and and open concept kitchen and dining-living room.



Property Highlights:



- The home has rose hardwood floors

- Granite counter tops

- The living room features a pre-wired surround sound and a 65" TV that can be left in the space for the new renters convenience

- The home offers two bedrooms on the first floor along with a large bathroom

- The second floor is the kitchen and living-dinning room with a half bath

- The third floor has two master style bedrooms, each with a full bath

- There is 1 reserved parking spot in front of the home, and ample street parking

- High Efficiency Washer/Dryer, and dishwasher included

- Pet Friendly



Available 12/10/2018, lease terms negotiable!



