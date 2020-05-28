All apartments in Arlington
/
Arlington, VA
/
1804 9th St S Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019

1804 9th St S Unit B

1804 9th St S · No Longer Available
Location

1804 9th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Located next to new tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball and a large dog park. The community is within a mile to the Pentagon, and next to shopping, bars, restaurants, grocery stores, farmers markets, and much more charm. There is a walking path to Clarendon located behind the home. The living space is light and inviting with recessed lights, and and open concept kitchen and dining-living room.

Property Highlights:

- The home has rose hardwood floors
- Granite counter tops
- The living room features a pre-wired surround sound and a 65" TV that can be left in the space for the new renters convenience
- The home offers two bedrooms on the first floor along with a large bathroom
- The second floor is the kitchen and living-dinning room with a half bath
- The third floor has two master style bedrooms, each with a full bath
- There is 1 reserved parking spot in front of the home, and ample street parking
- High Efficiency Washer/Dryer, and dishwasher included
- Pet Friendly

Available 12/10/2018, lease terms negotiable!

(RLNE4561431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 9th St S Unit B have any available units?
1804 9th St S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 9th St S Unit B have?
Some of 1804 9th St S Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 9th St S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1804 9th St S Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 9th St S Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 9th St S Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1804 9th St S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1804 9th St S Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1804 9th St S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 9th St S Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 9th St S Unit B have a pool?
No, 1804 9th St S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1804 9th St S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1804 9th St S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 9th St S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 9th St S Unit B has units with dishwashers.
