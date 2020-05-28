1804 9th St S Unit B

Amenities
Located next to new tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball and a large dog park. The community is within a mile to the Pentagon, and next to shopping, bars, restaurants, grocery stores, farmers markets, and much more charm. There is a walking path to Clarendon located behind the home. The living space is light and inviting with recessed lights, and and open concept kitchen and dining-living room.
Property Highlights:
- The home has rose hardwood floors
- Granite counter tops
- The living room features a pre-wired surround sound and a 65" TV that can be left in the space for the new renters convenience
- The home offers two bedrooms on the first floor along with a large bathroom
- The second floor is the kitchen and living-dinning room with a half bath
- The third floor has two master style bedrooms, each with a full bath
- There is 1 reserved parking spot in front of the home, and ample street parking
- High Efficiency Washer/Dryer, and dishwasher included
- Pet Friendly
Available 12/10/2018, lease terms negotiable!
(RLNE4561431)