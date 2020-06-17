1800 NORTH LYNN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill

JUST LISTED! Sophisticated and luxurious apartments in Rosslyn with an ideal location and remarkable views of the nation's capital! Top of the line appliances and fixtures, open floor plan, high ceilings, and wide plank flooring. Amenities include State of the Art Fitness Center, Resort style infinity outdoor pool, party room, grilling outdoor stations, outdoor sitting patio with flat screen TV and fire pit, game room, billiards and poker room, business center and conference/ dining room. Parking and storage available for rent.