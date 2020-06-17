All apartments in Arlington
1800 NORTH LYNN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

1800 NORTH LYNN

1800 North Lynn Street · (202) 243-1619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 North Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2603 · Avail. now

$9,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
JUST LISTED! Sophisticated and luxurious apartments in Rosslyn with an ideal location and remarkable views of the nation's capital! Top of the line appliances and fixtures, open floor plan, high ceilings, and wide plank flooring. Amenities include State of the Art Fitness Center, Resort style infinity outdoor pool, party room, grilling outdoor stations, outdoor sitting patio with flat screen TV and fire pit, game room, billiards and poker room, business center and conference/ dining room. Parking and storage available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 NORTH LYNN have any available units?
1800 NORTH LYNN has a unit available for $9,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 NORTH LYNN have?
Some of 1800 NORTH LYNN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 NORTH LYNN currently offering any rent specials?
1800 NORTH LYNN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 NORTH LYNN pet-friendly?
No, 1800 NORTH LYNN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1800 NORTH LYNN offer parking?
Yes, 1800 NORTH LYNN does offer parking.
Does 1800 NORTH LYNN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 NORTH LYNN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 NORTH LYNN have a pool?
Yes, 1800 NORTH LYNN has a pool.
Does 1800 NORTH LYNN have accessible units?
No, 1800 NORTH LYNN does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 NORTH LYNN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 NORTH LYNN does not have units with dishwashers.
