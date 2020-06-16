All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

1736 QUEENS LANE

1736 Queens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Queens Lane, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath condo in Colonial Village III. Park-like setting. Bamboo floors throughout. The perfect condo for convenient access: near restaurants coffee shop and only 5 minute walk to Courthouse or Rosslyn metro! No ice maker on fridge. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 QUEENS LANE have any available units?
1736 QUEENS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 QUEENS LANE have?
Some of 1736 QUEENS LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 QUEENS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1736 QUEENS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 QUEENS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1736 QUEENS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1736 QUEENS LANE offer parking?
No, 1736 QUEENS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1736 QUEENS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 QUEENS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 QUEENS LANE have a pool?
No, 1736 QUEENS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1736 QUEENS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1736 QUEENS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 QUEENS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 QUEENS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
