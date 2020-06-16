1736 Queens Lane, Arlington, VA 22201 Colonial Village
Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath condo in Colonial Village III. Park-like setting. Bamboo floors throughout. The perfect condo for convenient access: near restaurants coffee shop and only 5 minute walk to Courthouse or Rosslyn metro! No ice maker on fridge. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
