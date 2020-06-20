All apartments in Arlington
1730 Arlington Blvd #101
1730 Arlington Blvd #101

1730 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1730 Arlington Blvd #101 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Studio Condo for Rent - Beautiful studio with ceramic tile foyer, beautiful wood floors in main room, modern galley Kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops Bright room with two oversized windows. Exactly mile to the courthouse metro

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $60,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $1,450
Security Deposit: $1,450 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: NOW

Utilities: ALL INCLUDED!!!!

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5771683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

