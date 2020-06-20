Amenities

1730 Arlington Blvd #101 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Studio Condo for Rent - Beautiful studio with ceramic tile foyer, beautiful wood floors in main room, modern galley Kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops Bright room with two oversized windows. Exactly mile to the courthouse metro



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $60,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $1,450

Security Deposit: $1,450 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: NOW



Utilities: ALL INCLUDED!!!!



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



