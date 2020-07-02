All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:36 PM

1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116

1729 N Queens Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1729 N Queens Ln, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright and cozy 1 Bedroom in sought after Colonial Village location close to Courthouse metro, shops and dining.Move in Date & Time and Fees : $150 Move in fee required, call Colonial Village I Management Office 703-525-5557

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 have any available units?
1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 currently offering any rent specials?
1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 pet-friendly?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 offer parking?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 does not offer parking.
Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 have a pool?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 does not have a pool.
Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 have accessible units?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 QUEENS LANE 1-116 does not have units with air conditioning.

