Arlington, VA
1600 Eads St. Unit: 661
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 Eads St. Unit: 661

1600 South Eads Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Community Amenities

On-site Storage
High Speed Internet
Business Center
Concierge
Fitness Center
Elevator
Laundry
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
WALK TO METRO
Garage Parking
Club Room
Resort-style Pool
Pet Friendly Community
Convenience Store
Walk to Pentagon Row Shops and Restaurants
Walk to Crystal City Underground to Metro and Shopping
Hair and Nail Salon

Apartment Amenities

Ceramic Tile Flooring In Bathroom
Wall-to-wall Carpet
Cable and high-speed internet available
Gourmet Kitchens
Spacious Rooms
Hardwood design
Dish Washer
Disposal
Microwave
Private Balcony
Private Patio
Refrigerator
Walk in Closets
Washer and Dryer in 2 BRs and 3 BRs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 have any available units?
1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 have?
Some of 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 offers parking.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 has a pool.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 661 has units with dishwashers.

