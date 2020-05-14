1600 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA 22202 Aurora Highlands
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Community Amenities
On-site Storage High Speed Internet Business Center Concierge Fitness Center Elevator Laundry On Site Maintenance On Site Management WALK TO METRO Garage Parking Club Room Resort-style Pool Pet Friendly Community Convenience Store Walk to Pentagon Row Shops and Restaurants Walk to Crystal City Underground to Metro and Shopping Hair and Nail Salon
Apartment Amenities
Ceramic Tile Flooring In Bathroom Wall-to-wall Carpet Cable and high-speed internet available Gourmet Kitchens Spacious Rooms Hardwood design Dish Washer Disposal Microwave Private Balcony Private Patio Refrigerator Walk in Closets Washer and Dryer in 2 BRs and 3 BRs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 have any available units?
1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 have?
Some of 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 offers parking.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 has a pool.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. Unit: 1396 has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)