Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1600 Eads St.

1600 South Eads Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Community Amenities

On-site Storage
High Speed Internet
Business Center
Concierge
Fitness Center
Elevator
Laundry
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
WALK TO METRO
Garage Parking
Club Room
Resort-style Pool
Pet Friendly Community
Convenience Store
Walk to Pentagon Row Shops and Restaurants
Walk to Crystal City Underground to Metro and Shopping
Hair and Nail Salon

Apartment Amenities

Ceramic Tile Flooring In Bathroom
Wall-to-wall Carpet
Cable and high-speed internet available
Gourmet Kitchens
Spacious Rooms
Hardwood design
Dish Washer
Disposal
Microwave
Private Balcony
Private Patio
Refrigerator
Walk in Closets
Washer and Dryer in 2 BRs and 3 BRs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Eads St. have any available units?
1600 Eads St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Eads St. have?
Some of 1600 Eads St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Eads St. currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Eads St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Eads St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Eads St. offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. offers parking.
Does 1600 Eads St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Eads St. have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. has a pool.
Does 1600 Eads St. have accessible units?
No, 1600 Eads St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Eads St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Eads St. has units with dishwashers.
