Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1523 N STAFFORD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1523 N STAFFORD STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1523 N STAFFORD STREET
1523 North Stafford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1523 North Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This listing is for a Duplex. The unit is four bedrooms and 2 baths. Renovated and freshly painted. A 10 minute walk to the Ballston metro, schools, parks, bike path, restaurants, shops, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
1523 N STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 1523 N STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1523 N STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1523 N STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 N STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1523 N STAFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 1523 N STAFFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 N STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 1523 N STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1523 N STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 N STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 N STAFFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University