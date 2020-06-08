All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

1512 N KENTUCKY STREET

1512 North Kentucky Street
Location

1512 North Kentucky Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nice colonial home in the heart of Westover. Walk to shops, restaurants, library, parks and schools. Features a spacious master bedroom, Light and bright sunroom off kitchen and full bath on main level. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET have any available units?
1512 N KENTUCKY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET have?
Some of 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1512 N KENTUCKY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET offer parking?
No, 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET have a pool?
No, 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 N KENTUCKY STREET has units with dishwashers.
