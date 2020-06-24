1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE

1509 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22204 Claremond
Full of light spacious one bedroom,one bath,2 walk in closets, laundry room in building, close to shopping,restaurants, minuted to I395, Leesburg Pike. Walk to public transportations. Furnished for $1650.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
