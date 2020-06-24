All apartments in Arlington
1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE

1509 South George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Claremond

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Full of light spacious one bedroom,one bath,2 walk in closets, laundry room in building, close to shopping,restaurants, minuted to I395, Leesburg Pike. Walk to public transportations. Furnished for $1650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have any available units?
1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
