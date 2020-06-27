All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 14 2019

1505 12TH STREET N

1505 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1505 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
LOCATION , BRIGHT SUNNY 1BR/1BA WALKING DISTANCE TO 2 METROS, IWO JIMA, RESERVED PARKING, QUARTZ COUNTER KITCHEN, WOOD FLOORING, WASHER DRYER, W/I CLOSET, HUGE STORAGE ROOM UNDER UNIT AVAILABLE 09/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

