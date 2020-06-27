Rent Calculator
1505 12TH STREET N
1505 12TH STREET N
1505 12th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1505 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION , BRIGHT SUNNY 1BR/1BA WALKING DISTANCE TO 2 METROS, IWO JIMA, RESERVED PARKING, QUARTZ COUNTER KITCHEN, WOOD FLOORING, WASHER DRYER, W/I CLOSET, HUGE STORAGE ROOM UNDER UNIT AVAILABLE 09/15/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 12TH STREET N have any available units?
1505 12TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1505 12TH STREET N have?
Some of 1505 12TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1505 12TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1505 12TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 12TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1505 12TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1505 12TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1505 12TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1505 12TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 12TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 12TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1505 12TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1505 12TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1505 12TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 12TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 12TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
