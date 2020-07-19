All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 144 N BEDFORD ST #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
144 N BEDFORD ST #B
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:56 PM

144 N BEDFORD ST #B

144 N Bedford St · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

144 N Bedford St, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This light filled two level end unit townhouse style home with an upgraded kitchen and baths. Gorgeous! Spacious open floor plan. Granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and full sized washer and dryer. Bamboo flooring throughout - no carpet. Upper level bedroom has high ceilings and access to the sunny deck with a private view. Quiet neighborhood. Convenient to everything! 2 parking spots. Close to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, and the new Amazon HQ is close by. Pet friendly. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DUE BY JULY 11 AT 2PM. Immediate occupancy. 12-36 month lease available. application is online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B have any available units?
144 N BEDFORD ST #B has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B have?
Some of 144 N BEDFORD ST #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 N BEDFORD ST #B currently offering any rent specials?
144 N BEDFORD ST #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 N BEDFORD ST #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 N BEDFORD ST #B is pet friendly.
Does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B offer parking?
Yes, 144 N BEDFORD ST #B offers parking.
Does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 N BEDFORD ST #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B have a pool?
No, 144 N BEDFORD ST #B does not have a pool.
Does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B have accessible units?
No, 144 N BEDFORD ST #B does not have accessible units.
Does 144 N BEDFORD ST #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 N BEDFORD ST #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 144 N BEDFORD ST #B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Shawnee Apartments
700 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity