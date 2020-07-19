144 N BEDFORD ST #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This light filled two level end unit townhouse style home with an upgraded kitchen and baths. Gorgeous! Spacious open floor plan. Granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and full sized washer and dryer. Bamboo flooring throughout - no carpet. Upper level bedroom has high ceilings and access to the sunny deck with a private view. Quiet neighborhood. Convenient to everything! 2 parking spots. Close to Metro, Shops, Restaurants, and the new Amazon HQ is close by. Pet friendly. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DUE BY JULY 11 AT 2PM. Immediate occupancy. 12-36 month lease available. application is online