All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1431 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1431 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1431 12th St

1431 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1431 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
We have many apartment in downtown Arlington and Washington DC of different sizes.
Fully Furnished Apartment in the most happening part of Arlington offers spectacular views of the City. With open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows optimize natural light and views. Convenient pedestrian access to services, amenities, restaurants, shops and public modes of transportation reduces the need for vehicular transport.

Enjoy a healthier, eco-friendly lifestyle with luxury services and amenities that provide unparalleled comfort and convenience. Its TRULY a HOME away from HOME!

Using sophisticated technologies and natural materials, this property has been thoughtfully designed to benefit both residents and the environment. A true blend of clean, green living with elegant aesthetics.

Enjoy FREE access to rooftop pool and terrace, lounge with billiards, TVs and coffee bar, Sky Club - fitness center, private dog park, underground Metro access - Crystal City and a lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 12th St have any available units?
1431 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 12th St have?
Some of 1431 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1431 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1431 12th St offer parking?
No, 1431 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1431 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1431 12th St has a pool.
Does 1431 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1431 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University