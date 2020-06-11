All apartments in Arlington
1421 12th Street South

Location

1421 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

We are a retired couple with several rental options available.

1) rental of finished basement. This includes: Full Bath, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, private access, DirecTV, outdoor patio, fire-pit and more. (Will be adding private washer and dryer soon)

Rental does not include these utilities: (Internet, DirecTV, electric and propane). (Billed separately)

2) 3 Bedrooms on the upper level each for rent on a daily, weekly or monthly arrangement. (Lease options available as well for longer stays)

3) Bed & Breakfast option using 3rd level bedrooms (includes voucher for free breakfast at the Orlean Market).

We are in a remote area of Virginia known as Orlean with breath taking views in almost any direction you choose to travel and over a dozen winerys in a 10 mile radius. Skyline drive 30 mile drive/ride and many hiking and bike trails throughput the area. Just 3 miles away is the Orlean Market and Pub, where the locals hang out and where you can get a gourmet meal you will never forget.

If you are the type that likes the woods and deep country atmosphere please consider coming and sharing our beautiful accommodations on the Vista.

Ross & Bonnie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

