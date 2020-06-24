1414 S Barton St, Apt 446

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

** You are invited to an open house on 3/24/19 11am-3pm. Please RSVP ** Welcome Home to this Charming 2-Level, 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo Nestled in the Heart of Desirable & Historic District of Arlington Village * Spaciously Laid Out Floorplan With Over 800 Square Feet * Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout * Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Gas Appliances * Stack Washer/Dryer * Spacious Master Bedroom With Dual Closets & Serene & Tranquil Wooded Views * Enjoy Your Morning Coffee or Grill Out with Friends on the Brand New Deck Facing the Well-Manicured & Maintained Courtyard * Water & Trash Included – Tenant Pays Electric & Gas * Additional Storage * Street Parking * Community Features Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts & Dog Friendly Grounds * Conveniently Located Minutes to Everything You May Need & a Commuters Delight – Short Walk to WMATA Metro Bus, 3 Miles to Pentagon / Pentagon City Metro Stations, Reagan National Airport & Just 3 Blocks from Shops & Restaurants * Long Term Lease Considered * Owner will Consider Pet with Deposit * No Smoking * Home is Professionally Managed * Showings on Sundays * Available 4/1 – Please E-mail for Showings and/or Questions * There is a $55.00 application fee with a credit check. To save yourself time, please don't fill out the application on this site, we are going through a property management company.