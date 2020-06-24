All apartments in Arlington
1414 S Barton St, Apt 446

1414 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
** You are invited to an open house on 3/24/19 11am-3pm. Please RSVP ** Welcome Home to this Charming 2-Level, 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo Nestled in the Heart of Desirable & Historic District of Arlington Village * Spaciously Laid Out Floorplan With Over 800 Square Feet * Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout * Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Gas Appliances * Stack Washer/Dryer * Spacious Master Bedroom With Dual Closets & Serene & Tranquil Wooded Views * Enjoy Your Morning Coffee or Grill Out with Friends on the Brand New Deck Facing the Well-Manicured & Maintained Courtyard * Water & Trash Included – Tenant Pays Electric & Gas * Additional Storage * Street Parking * Community Features Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts & Dog Friendly Grounds * Conveniently Located Minutes to Everything You May Need & a Commuters Delight – Short Walk to WMATA Metro Bus, 3 Miles to Pentagon / Pentagon City Metro Stations, Reagan National Airport  & Just 3 Blocks from Shops & Restaurants * Long Term Lease Considered * Owner will Consider Pet with Deposit * No Smoking * Home is Professionally Managed * Showings on Sundays * Available 4/1 – Please E-mail for Showings and/or Questions * There is a $55.00 application fee with a credit check. To save yourself time, please don't fill out the application on this site, we are going through a property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 have any available units?
1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 have?
Some of 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 currently offering any rent specials?
1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 is pet friendly.
Does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 offer parking?
No, 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 does not offer parking.
Does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 have a pool?
Yes, 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 has a pool.
Does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 have accessible units?
No, 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 S Barton St, Apt 446 has units with dishwashers.
