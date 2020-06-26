Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1407 N GLEBE ROAD
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:45 PM
1407 N GLEBE ROAD
1407 North Glebe Road
No Longer Available
Location
1407 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills
Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Granite ,Stainless steel. Very well maintained, great for living and having access to the best that Arlington offers. Close to Ballston, Marymount I66, shopping and METRO
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
1407 N GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1407 N GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1407 N GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 N GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 N GLEBE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 N GLEBE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
