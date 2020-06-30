All apartments in Arlington
Location

1405 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
All of the comforts and economical. Private large one bedroom apartment. Conveniently located in a quiet area off main street. Walk one block to town shops and restaurants.
Central heat and air conditioning, washer, dryer. Solid hardwood floors, brick patio and barbecue.

Marshall is in the midst of strong growth and in an exciting transformation with existing services complemented with coffee shops, fresh markets and upscale dining; surrounded by horse farms, the town has a history of catering to the equine clientele.
Located on Interstate 66; a few seconds from Rt. 17, it is an easier drive with better roads to Washington, DC and the airport than the neighboring towns.

Pets OK.
Large yard.

Available Furnished/Monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 12th Street South have any available units?
1405 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 12th Street South have?
Some of 1405 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1405 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1405 12th Street South offer parking?
No, 1405 12th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1405 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 1405 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1405 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1405 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

