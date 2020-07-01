All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1404 Army Navy Drive

1404 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MIDDLEBURG / PLAINS / MARSHALL
Cottage guest room nestled amid well kept farms: quiet and private. Home is completely furnished, pots, pans,dishes, in a clean single family with bath, kitchen and other shared common areas. Large yard. Pets considered.
Very bright unit with all hardwood floors and raised hearth fireplace.
Laundry and other amenities; clothesline.
Located near the center of town in park-like setting with easy access to major commuting routes.

Please respond with some information about your situation, when you need occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
1404 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 1404 Army Navy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 1404 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

