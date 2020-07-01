1404 Army Navy Drive

Amenities
MIDDLEBURG / PLAINS / MARSHALL
Cottage guest room nestled amid well kept farms: quiet and private. Home is completely furnished, pots, pans,dishes, in a clean single family with bath, kitchen and other shared common areas. Large yard. Pets considered.
Very bright unit with all hardwood floors and raised hearth fireplace.
Laundry and other amenities; clothesline.
Located near the center of town in park-like setting with easy access to major commuting routes.
Please respond with some information about your situation, when you need occupancy.