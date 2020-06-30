Rent Calculator
1401 N OAK STREET
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM
1401 N OAK STREET
1401 North Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1401 North Oak Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 N OAK STREET have any available units?
1401 N OAK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1401 N OAK STREET have?
Some of 1401 N OAK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1401 N OAK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1401 N OAK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 N OAK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1401 N OAK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1401 N OAK STREET offer parking?
No, 1401 N OAK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1401 N OAK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 N OAK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 N OAK STREET have a pool?
No, 1401 N OAK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1401 N OAK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1401 N OAK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 N OAK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 N OAK STREET has units with dishwashers.
