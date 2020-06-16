All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1400 S BARTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1400 S BARTON STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

1400 S BARTON STREET

1400 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1400 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great close-in location. New Bathroom! New Appliances! Floors completely newly sanded! Cute Deck off the back! Sought after Area! Very spacious with granite counters. Short drive to Pentagon and DC. Access to transportation and major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 S BARTON STREET have any available units?
1400 S BARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1400 S BARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1400 S BARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 S BARTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1400 S BARTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1400 S BARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 S BARTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1400 S BARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 S BARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 S BARTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 S BARTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University