Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1336 N ODE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1336 N ODE STREET
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1336 N ODE STREET
1336 North Ode Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1336 North Ode Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Condo conveniently located 0.7 mi from Rosslyn metro. Large updated kitchen, LR. Wood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1336 N ODE STREET have any available units?
1336 N ODE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1336 N ODE STREET have?
Some of 1336 N ODE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1336 N ODE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1336 N ODE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 N ODE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1336 N ODE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1336 N ODE STREET offer parking?
No, 1336 N ODE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1336 N ODE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 N ODE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 N ODE STREET have a pool?
No, 1336 N ODE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1336 N ODE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1336 N ODE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 N ODE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 N ODE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University