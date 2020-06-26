All apartments in Arlington
1332 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1332 12th St

1332 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1332 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
Rent:$2,175 - $3,200

Two Swimming Pools with Sundeck Seating
Indoor Racquetball Court
Tennis Court
Childrens Playground
Covered Parking
Car Care Center
24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardio and Weights Equipment
WiFi Hotspot
Cyber Caf
Resident Lounge
Movie Theater
Outdoor Grilling Area
Access to Kingstowne Recreation Center
Pet Friendly
Bark Park
Exceptional Resident Services
Short-Term Leases Available
Minutes to Metro Station
On-Site Management
On-Site 24-Hour Maintenance Team
Online Resident Portal With Rent Payment

In-Home Washer and Dryer
Private Patio or Balcony
Multi-Speed Ceiling Fan with Lighting*
Linen and Coat Closets
Updated Cabinetry*
Updated Appliances*
Brushed Nickel Hardware and Lighting*
Wood-Style Flooring*
Granite-Style Countertops*
Gas Fireplace
Large Walk-In Closets
Kitchen Pantry
Built-In Microwave
Vaulted Ceilings +Gas Stoves

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 12th St have any available units?
1332 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 12th St have?
Some of 1332 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1332 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1332 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1332 12th St offers parking.
Does 1332 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1332 12th St has a pool.
Does 1332 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1332 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

