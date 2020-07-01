1331 12th St

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Available NOW Fully furnished, all utilities included, studio apartment with view of Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial. Brand new kitchen and flooring throughout unit. Large walk in closet with plenty of storage. Built in cabinets through out unit with murphy bed with new mattress. River place complex is safe with guard shack, locked buildings and concierge service and is conveniently located a few blocks away from the orange line metro station and Iwo Jima Memorial. Amenities are included with a fee and include pool, hot tub and workout area. Laundry in building.

Reserved parking spot for an extra a month.

Minimum 3 month lease.