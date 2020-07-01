All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

1331 12th St

1331 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1331 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Available NOW Fully furnished, all utilities included, studio apartment with view of Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial. Brand new kitchen and flooring throughout unit. Large walk in closet with plenty of storage. Built in cabinets through out unit with murphy bed with new mattress. River place complex is safe with guard shack, locked buildings and concierge service and is conveniently located a few blocks away from the orange line metro station and Iwo Jima Memorial. Amenities are included with a fee and include pool, hot tub and workout area. Laundry in building.
Reserved parking spot for an extra a month.
Minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 12th St have any available units?
1331 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 12th St have?
Some of 1331 12th St's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1331 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1331 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1331 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1331 12th St offers parking.
Does 1331 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1331 12th St has a pool.
Does 1331 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1331 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

