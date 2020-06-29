1312 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

Rent:$1,910 - $2,915



Two Swimming Pools with Sundeck Seating

Indoor Racquetball Court

Tennis Court

Childrens Playground

Covered Parking

Car Care Center

24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardio and Weights Equipment

WiFi Hotspot

Cyber Caf

Resident Lounge

Movie Theater

Outdoor Grilling Area

Access to Kingstowne Recreation Center

Pet Friendly

Bark Park

Exceptional Resident Services

Short-Term Leases Available

Minutes to Metro Station

On-Site Management

On-Site 24-Hour Maintenance Team

Online Resident Portal With Rent Payment



In-Home Washer and Dryer

Private Patio or Balcony

Multi-Speed Ceiling Fan with Lighting*

Linen and Coat Closets

Updated Cabinetry*

Updated Appliances*

Brushed Nickel Hardware and Lighting*

Wood-Style Flooring*

Granite-Style Countertops*

Gas Fireplace

Large Walk-In Closets

Kitchen Pantry

Built-In Microwave

Vaulted Ceilings +Gas Stoves