Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Can't beat this location! WALK TO METRO (Orange & Silver Line) & GEORGETOWN. So Close to DC and ROSSLYN & COURTHOUSE SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT & RESTAURANTS. Community Sits next to Ft Myer & Iwo Jima Memorial. Secure Garden Style Building. Top Floor unit so no one is above you. Well maintained condominium association. Freshly painted w/2-Toned colors plus Nice Hardwood Floors throughout. Galley Kitchen includes Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave. Bathroom has been updated with all new Fixtures. All new mini blinds and curtain rods on windows. On-site Parking. Extra Storage, Bike Room & Common Laundry all on-site. SORRY-NO SMOKING/VAPING ALLOWED IN UNIT. Pets Considered on Case-by-Case Basis. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED UNIT. AVAILABLE NOW